UGC NET result 2024: Final answer key, cutoff, scorecard download — latest updates

The much-anticipated results for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024 exam have been officially released. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores, access the final answer key, and review the cutoff marks. This was stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the scorecards available on its official website, allowing test-takers to download them with ease.



As per the latest updates, the final answer key has been published along with the results, giving candidates clarity on their performance. The cutoff marks, which determine qualification for the exam, have also been released. These cutoffs vary based on categories and subjects, shaping eligibility for assistant professorships and Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) across Indian universities.



Candidates can download their scorecards by visiting the official website and logging in using their application number and date of birth. It is advised to check the details carefully and ensure all information is accurate.



This year's UGC NET witnessed a large number of applicants, and the competition has been intense. With the results now available, aspirants can assess their next steps — whether it be applying for teaching positions, research opportunities, or higher studies.



For those who may not have cleared the exam, NTA provides the option to review the final answer key to understand performance gaps and prepare for future attempts.