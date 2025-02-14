Rajasthan: HC issues notice to NEET-PG counselling board chairman on Round 3 counselling

Yesterday, Thursday, February 13, a Rajasthan High Court (HC) bench issued a notice to the chairman of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) counselling board and the director of Rajasthan Medical and Health Services in response to a writ petition contesting Round 3 of NEET PG 2024 counselling.

The petitioners in this case are MBBS graduate doctors who took the NEET-PG 2024 exam and participated in the ongoing counselling process, The Hindu reports.

"The main grievance of the petitioners is that the seat remaining vacant after round-3 were not open to all the NEET PG 2024 qualified candidates who possess MBBS degree in the third round of the state allotment process," counsel of petitioners Tanvi Dubey said.

She stated that the petitioners are deserving individuals who would otherwise fill a vacancy following Round 3 of the state counselling. "However, they are either not getting a seat or getting the same seat at an exorbitant cost..." Dubey went on.

Dubey stated that the petitioners are also upset since the vacant state seats will now move directly to the stray round, in which they are unable to participate per the regulations. The seats will be allocated to individuals with significantly lower ranks, creating a gap, she explained.

The petitioners will be adversely impacted since they will be forced to remain with the same branch for the remainder of their lives, she stated.

The court listed the matter for Friday as seats will be allotted on Saturday.