Rajasthan Education Department proposes replacing Urdu with Sanskrit in gov't schools

In a significant policy shift, the Rajasthan Education Department has reportedly directed government schools to replace Urdu with Sanskrit in their curriculum, as stated in a report by the Time of India,

This decision has sparked discussions about language education in the state’s public schooling system.



According to reports, schools that previously offered Urdu as an optional subject have been advised to transition to Sanskrit instead. This move aligns with the state’s broader emphasis on promoting Sanskrit education.

However, it has also raised concerns among certain sections, particularly those advocating for linguistic diversity and Urdu-speaking communities.



The directive comes as part of a larger initiative to realign language offerings in schools. Officials argue that the change will help students gain exposure to Sanskrit, a classical language with deep cultural and historical significance. Critics, however, believe the decision could marginalise students who have traditionally opted for Urdu.



The education department has yet to issue an official clarification on whether this transition will be mandatory for all schools or if exceptions will be made based on student demand.

Meanwhile, the move has triggered a debate over the role of regional and classical languages in public education, with stakeholders divided over its potential impact.



As discussions continue, educationists and community representatives are calling for a balanced approach that considers the linguistic and cultural diversity of Rajasthan’s student population.