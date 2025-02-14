NEET-PG: Rajasthan counselling stray round to begin after HC ruling on petition; next hearing on February 18

The Rajasthan High Court (HC) has directed authorities to provisionally declare the results of the third round of NEET-PG counselling while keeping further selection and appointment procedures on hold until a final decision is made on a petition challenging the seat allotment process.

The high court will take up the matter for final disposal on Tuesday, February 18.

Background

Recently, NEET-PG candidates in the state highlighted that over 100 medical seats remained vacant after the third round of state counselling, despite numerous candidates seeking upgrades.

Candidates have raised concerns over unfilled seats, questioning whether authorities are deliberately holding them back for the stray vacancy round. Allegations of mismanagement and potential corruption have also surfaced.

Petitioner Dr Vijay Laxmi Togra, one of the affected candidates, had secured a seat in Microbiology at Sawai Man Singh Medical College, Jaipur, during the second round of counseling.

She re-registered for upgradation in the third round, paying the required fee, but did not receive an upgrade. Notably, many seats that should have been available remained unfilled.

Dr Togra, through her father, advocate Mahaveer Togra, has formally raised these concerns with the authorities, demanding an explanation for the unfilled seats.