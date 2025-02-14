Jamia protest: Varsity admin discloses names and details of 17 protestors

A day after the Delhi Police detained and later released approximately 12 students demonstrating at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), the university management publicly issued a list today, Friday, February 14, identifying 17 students believed to have participated in the demonstration in an unprecedented manner.

These students have been protesting since Monday, February 10, against two PhD students' show cause orders for allegedly sloganeering "without permission or intimation to university authorities" last year.

The agitation was also directed at administrative actions, such as previous disciplinary procedures taken against students involved in the "CAA-NRC Remembrance Day" event in December 2024.

The notice, which is posted on campus in various locations, includes individuals' names, pictures, email addresses, phone numbers, and political affiliations. On February 12, several of them received letters of suspension from the Chief Proctor's office, The Indian Express reports.

The notice, issued by JMI's proctorial department, read, "List of active students who organised a protest without permission on 10.02.2025 at 5 pm, Central Canteen, JMI."

The suspension letters sent to several of the students stated, “Whereas, on 10.02.2025, you were identified as leading an unruly and rowdy group of individuals to vandalise and deface university property. Furthermore, on 11.02.2025, you again participated in an unauthorised and unlawful protest within the JMI campus, disrupting the normal functioning of the university and creating a nuisance inside the campus, thereby resulting in gross inconvenience to other students, teachers, and employees of the university.”