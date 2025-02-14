Delhi: CBSE flags “dummy school” of JEE topper who scored 100 percentile

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently confirmed that SGN Public School in Nangloi, Delhi, was di-affiliated last year.

As a recent toper of the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) (JEE Main), who scored 100 percentile, I attended the school. this announcement shed light on the practice of non-attending or “dummy” schools and sent shockwaves across the education industry, reports Business Today.

Following a surprise inspection that found several violations at SGN Public School, including the admission of students who do not attend classes, the CBSE sent out the notification. The findings, which showed that the institution was not following CBSE regulations, were deemed concerning by the board.

"The Board has conducted a surprise inspection of the school by a two-member committee, and it established that the school was sponsoring non-attending students, among other violations of Board norms," the CBSC announced.

This incident has generated serious concerns about educational procedures that allow students to avoid normal classrooms in favour of coaching centres. While the student's success is welcomed, it emphasises the need to attend CBSE-accredited institutions that follow national educational standards.

CBSE also emphasised the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes a comprehensive educational approach that includes critical thinking, practical knowledge, and problem-solving abilities. The board was concerned that relying on non-attending schools might harm students’ overall development.

"Non-attending schools, often seen as a shortcut to exam success, do not align with NEP 2020’s goals. Regular schools provide a structured environment that supports learning, social interaction, and personal growth. Coaching centers can alleviate gaps, but they cannot substitute for the complete education offered by regular institutions," CBSE elaborated.