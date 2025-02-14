“Consider quitting & working elsewhere”: Meta CTO’s exchange with employees who disagree with company policy leaked

Meta's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Andrew Bosworth, remarked on the details of a previous meeting that leaked publicly. However, "as predicted" by him, his statements were also leaked.

The problem stems from a meeting on January 30 in which CEO Mark Zuckerberg advised staff to "buckle up" for an "intense year". Bosworth shared an article from The Verge that had leaked information about the all-hands meeting, writing, "As predicted, the entirety of today's Q&A leaked. It sounds like someone just gave the entire audio feed to a journalist.”

Bosworth had uploaded his thoughts, along with the news piece, to an internal, open group named 'Let's Fix Meta,' which is hosted on Meta's internal Workplace site. However, specifics of these statements were also leaked, Hindustan Times reports.

This is despite Meta's Vice-President of Internal Communications telling staff ahead of the January 30 all-hands meeting about improvements being implemented to address such information breaches.

According to the leaked statements, Bosworth was spotted having a verbal altercation with an employee. The person was raising worries about Meta's recent policy changes, which were implemented around US President Donald Trump's inauguration.

They stated that the new policies targeted the LGBTQ community, promoted far-right ideology, and restricted free speech.

Bosworth responded to the employee by suggesting that if they disagreed with the company's policies, they may quit and work elsewhere.

Zuckerberg's announcements on January 30 sparked constant internal opposition, raising concerns about probable mass layoffs.