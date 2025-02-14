CMAT 2025 results declared: Check your scorecard NOW

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) results for 2025, as stated in a report by The Telegraph.

Candidates who took the exam can now access their scorecards on the official NTA website. The CMAT is a crucial entrance test for students aspiring to pursue management programmes at various institutes in India.



To check their results, candidates must visit the official website login using their application number and date of birth, and download the scorecard. Applicants need to verify all details mentioned in the scorecard to ensure accuracy. In case of discrepancies, they are advised to contact NTA for resolution immediately.



The CMAT 2025 examination was conducted in a computer-based format, assessing candidates on various parameters including quantitative techniques, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness. Many top business schools in India consider CMAT scores for their admission process, making it a significant milestone for management aspirants.



Experts recommend that candidates analyse their performance carefully and compare it with previous years’ cutoffs to determine their chances of securing admission to their preferred institutions. Additionally, students should start preparing the necessary documents for the counselling and selection processes.



For further details and updates, candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official NTA website and stay informed about the next steps in the admission process.