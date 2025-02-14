CFP Certification: Why is it considered the gold standard in financial planning?
The CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) Certification is a globally recognised credential that signifies expertise in financial planning. It is considered the gold standard in the field due to its comprehensive curriculum, rigorous examination process, and strict ethical requirements. Offered by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB Ltd) globally and FPSB India locally, this certification covers all aspects of financial planning, including investment strategies, retirement planning, insurance, tax management, and estate planning.
CFP professionals adhere to high ethical standards, prioritising the best interests of their clients, which further underscores the credibility and prestige of this title.
How has the demand for CFP professionals evolved in India and globally over the last decade?
Over the last decade, the demand for CFP professionals has grown substantially, driven by rising awareness of financial planning's importance.
In India, where financial literacy and the need for personal wealth management are increasing, the profession has gained significant recognition. As of December 31, 2023, India has 2,731 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) professionals, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the previous year.
Organisations and individuals alike value the expertise of CFP professionals for addressing complex financial challenges, making the certification a sought-after credential both in India and abroad.