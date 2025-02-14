CFP Certification: Why is it considered the gold standard in financial planning?

A

Over the last decade, the demand for CFP professionals has grown substantially, driven by rising awareness of financial planning's importance.

In India, where financial literacy and the need for personal wealth management are increasing, the profession has gained significant recognition. As of December 31, 2023, India has 2,731 CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFP) professionals, reflecting an 8.5% increase from the previous year.

Organisations and individuals alike value the expertise of CFP professionals for addressing complex financial challenges, making the certification a sought-after credential both in India and abroad.