CBSE Board Exam 2025 starts tomorrow: Dress code, permitted items, exam day guidelines

The CBSE Board Examinations 2025 are set to begin tomorrow, marking an important milestone for students across the country, as stated in a Hindustan Times report.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued crucial instructions regarding the dress code, permitted items, and general exam-day guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process.



Dress code for candidates

Students appearing for the exams must adhere to a prescribed dress code. They are advised to wear light-coloured clothing without large buttons or elaborate designs.

Full-sleeved garments are discouraged to maintain transparency in the examination hall. Footwear should be simple, with open-toed sandals preferred overshoes, which may be subject to additional scrutiny.



Permitted and restricted items

CBSE has outlined specific items that students are allowed to carry inside the examination hall. These include their admit card, school ID, transparent pen cases, and stationery required for the exam.

Analog wristwatches are permitted, but any electronic devices, smartwatches, or gadgets are strictly prohibited. Calculators and printed materials are also not allowed unless specified for particular exams.



Exam day guidelines

Candidates must arrive at the examination centre well in advance to avoid a last-minute rush. Entry to the hall will be restricted beyond the reporting time.

Students must bring their pens and necessary stationery, as borrowing will not be permitted inside the exam hall. Invigilators will conduct thorough checks to ensure compliance with CBSE’s rules.



With the CBSE Board Exams 2025 commencing, students are urged to follow the guidelines diligently for a smooth examination experience.