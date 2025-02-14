Bihar teacher forces student to justify proposal using Mahabharat’s Eklavya

A shocking incident from a government school in Bihar’s Kishanganj district has sparked outrage, where a teacher allegedly forced a student to justify his proposal to a girl by drawing parallels with the Mahabharat’s Eklavya. This was stated in a report by The Mint.

The incident, which has raised serious concerns over the safety and dignity of female students, has gone viral, prompting authorities to take action.



According to reports, the boy had expressed his feelings for a female classmate, and the teacher intervened in a manner that left many disturbed. Instead of addressing the issue with sensitivity, the teacher reportedly pressured the student to defend his actions by referencing the tale of Eklavya, a figure known for his devotion and sacrifice in the Mahabharat.



The incident has sparked a debate on the role of educators in ensuring a safe and respectful learning environment.

Activists and parents have questioned the teacher’s approach, calling it inappropriate and regressive. “Teachers are supposed to guide students, not humiliate them or romanticise problematic behaviour,” said a concerned parent.



Authorities have assured that the matter is being investigated. Meanwhile, the incident has fueled discussions on the need for gender sensitivity and ethical training for teachers in government schools.