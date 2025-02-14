AP CET 2025 exam schedule released — Check the full date sheet here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially announced the exam dates for the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Tests (AP CET) 2025. This was stated in a report by the Times of India.

The complete schedule, released on their official website, outlines the examination dates for various state-level entrance tests, which are conducted for admissions into undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes across Andhra Pradesh.



According to the announcement, here are the dates:



APRCET (PhD) - May 2 to 5, 2025

APECET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test) (Lateral Entry to Diploma Holders in Engineering) - May 6, 2025APICET (Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test ) (MBA & MCA) May 7, 2025

APEAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) (Agri & Pharma) May 19 and 20, 2025

APEAPCET (Engineering) May 21 to 27, 2025

APLAWCET (Andhra Pradesh Common Law Entrance Test) (LLB & LLM) May 25, 2025

APEDCET (Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test) (BEd) June 8, 2025

APPGCET (Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test) (MA, MSc, MCom, and so on) June 9 to 13, 2025

APEdCET (Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test) (BPEd, UG DPEd & MPEd) June 25, 2025



Candidates who aspire to take these entrance exams should carefully note the respective dates and prepare accordingly. The official notification also details the application process, eligibility criteria, and other key guidelines. Students are advised to regularly check the APSCHE website for any updates or changes in the schedule.



With the exam dates now confirmed, students can plan their preparation strategies accordingly, ensuring they meet the deadlines and eligibility requirements for their desired courses.