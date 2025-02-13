West Bengal, Telangana schools shut till February 16: Here's why

According to official announcements, West Bengal and Telangana schools will remain closed until February 16 owing to extreme weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances, the Times of India reported.

The decision aims to ensure the safety and well-being of students as both states face challenging weather patterns.



In West Bengal, the closure is primarily because of the prevailing cold wave, which has led to a significant drop in temperatures across several districts. The state government has decided to suspend classes to protect young students from harsh weather conditions.



Meanwhile, in Telangana, schools will remain shut due to the ongoing agitation by teachers and other academic staff.

The protests, centred around salary revisions and other demands, have disrupted normal academic activities, prompting authorities to declare a temporary break.



Parents and students in both states have been urged to stay updated with official announcements from their respective education departments regarding reopening dates and any potential changes.



Authorities have also advised students to use this break effectively by engaging in self-study or online learning resources where available.

Schools are expected to resume operations as scheduled after February 16, unless further extensions are announced.