UPSC IES/ISS 2025 registration begins at upsc.gov.in — apply now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially opened the registration process for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2025. This was stated in a report by the Republic World.

Aspiring candidates can now submit their applications through the official website, https://upsc.gov.in



Candidates aiming to build a career in economic or statistical services within the government can take this opportunity to apply. The UPSC IES/ISS exam is a highly competitive test that paves the way for recruitment into prestigious government roles. Those interested must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and complete their registration before the deadline.



The application process involves filling out the online form, uploading the required documents, and paying the prescribed examination fee. Applicants are advised to carefully review the official notification available on the website to avoid errors that could lead to disqualification.



As part of the selection process, candidates will undergo a written examination followed by an interview round. The written exam will assess their proficiency in economics or statistics, depending on the chosen service. Those who qualify will be shortlisted for the interview stage, where their knowledge and aptitude will be further evaluated.



For a seamless application experience, candidates should keep essential documents like educational certificates, identification proof, and recent photographs ready before proceeding with the registration. The direct link to apply can be found on the official website.



Stay updated with important dates and instructions by regularly checking the UPSC website.