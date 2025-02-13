TN cracks down on sexual harassment: Teachers suspended, gov't moves to revoke qualifications

In a decisive move against sexual harassment in educational institutions, the Government of Tamil Nadu has suspended several school teachers accused of misconduct, according to a report by Mathrubhumi.

The administration is also preparing to revoke its teaching qualifications, reinforcing its commitment to student safety.



The state's action follows rising concerns over inappropriate behaviour by educators, with authorities determined to ensure accountability. Officials stated that legal measures are being taken against offenders, and those found guilty will face severe consequences.



The crackdown aligns with the government's zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment, emphasising the need for a safe learning environment. A senior official stated, “The government will not tolerate any form of misconduct by teachers. Students’ safety and well-being remain our top priority.”



Education department sources revealed that investigations into multiple cases are underway. The suspension of these teachers is an immediate step, while the process of permanently cancelling their teaching licenses is expected to follow stringent legal scrutiny.



Students and parents have welcomed the move, calling for stricter vetting processes and regular background checks on educators. Activists have also urged authorities to introduce more awareness programmes and stronger policies to prevent such incidents in the future.



With this firm action, Tamil Nadu aims to send a clear message — educators found guilty of misconduct will not be allowed to continue in the profession, ensuring a safer future for students.