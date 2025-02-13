RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Latest updates on exam date, admit card, syllabus, full schedule

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced key details regarding the RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Exam 2025, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Candidates preparing for the exam can now stay updated on the latest schedule, syllabus, and admit card release.



According to official updates, the RRB NTPC exam date for 2025 has been confirmed. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further details. The application process, eligibility criteria, and selection process remain crucial for aspirants aiming to secure a position in the Indian Railways.



The admit card for the exam will be available for download before the examination. Candidates must ensure they have their registration details handy to access the hall ticket. Additionally, the syllabus for the RRB NTPC exam covers multiple sections, including General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning, making a strategic preparation approach essential.



For those who have applied, it is important to monitor official notifications regarding exam centres and other guidelines. The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to release further details soon.

Aspirants should regularly visit the official RRB website to stay informed about schedule changes and exam-related announcements.