Over 10 Jamia students detained amid protests against disciplinary actions

Today, Thursday, February 13, Delhi Police detained more than 10 students from Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against disciplinary measures taken by the administration against two PhD scholars. This was stated in a report by The Times of India.

These scholars had received show-cause notices for allegedly organising a demonstration the previous year. The protest, which commenced on Monday, February 10, was described by students as a response to the administration's "crackdown on student activism."



The university administration accused the protesting students of vandalising university property, including damaging the central canteen and breaking the gate to the security advisor's office. They stated that these actions necessitated intervention.



According to police sources, the university had requested assistance to remove the students and restore order. A police official stated, "We removed over 10 students at around 4 am after receiving a request from the university administration. Further, we deployed heavy police security outside the campus to maintain law and order."



In a statement, the university administration emphasised that while they support the right to peaceful protest, actions that lead to property damage and disrupt university operations cannot be tolerated.

They reiterated their commitment to maintaining an environment conducive to academic pursuits and urged students to express their grievances through established channels.



The detained students have called for the revocation of the show-cause notices issued to the PhD scholars and have demanded changes to what they perceive as restrictive protest policies on campus. They argue that the administration's actions are an attempt to suppress dissent and curb student activism.



The university's disciplinary committee is scheduled to review the incident on February 25. Both the administration and the student body are hopeful for a resolution that upholds the university's values and addresses the concerns raised.



This incident highlights the ongoing tension between university administrations and student bodies regarding the boundaries of protest and the importance of maintaining order within educational institutions.

As the situation develops, stakeholders within the academic community will be observing closely, emphasising the need for dialogue and mutual understanding to navigate such challenges.