NTPC announces Electron Quiz 2025: Nationwide competition to ignite young minds

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has officially launched the Electron Quiz 2025, an annual nationwide competition aimed at fostering knowledge and enthusiasm among students about the power and energy sector. This was stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The quiz, open to students from various institutions, is designed to challenge young minds and encourage interest in electricity, power generation, and related industries.



According to NTPC officials, the competition will be conducted in multiple phases, starting with regional rounds and culminating in a grand national finale. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their knowledge while competing with some of the brightest young minds from across the country.



An NTPC spokesperson stated, “Electron Quiz 2025 is not just a competition; it’s an initiative to inspire students to explore the energy sector. We believe that by engaging young minds in such knowledge-driven activities, we can contribute to shaping the future of the industry.”



The quiz has garnered attention from educational institutions nationwide, with many schools and colleges preparing their students for the prestigious event. Past editions of the Electron Quiz have seen enthusiastic participation, and NTPC aims to make the 2025 edition even bigger and more impactful.



With a strong focus on awareness and learning, NTPC’s Electron Quiz 2025 seeks to blend education with competition, creating a platform where knowledge meets innovation.