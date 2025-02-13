Nellore district: Class IX student allegedly attacks classmates with blade during class hours

A Class IX student allegedly attacked his classmates with a blade during class hours at a government high school in Udayagiri, Nellore district, causing panic among students and staff.

According to reports reaching Nellore, the incident occurred in the morning after the teacher had taken attendance, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Without warning, the student pulled out a blade and began attacking his classmates indiscriminately.

One student sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital by the headmaster, while two others suffered minor wounds. The injured student required six stitches due to deep cuts.

Upon learning of the incident, the headmaster alerted the police, who arrived at the school and took the accused student into custody for questioning, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Police are investigating the motive behind the attack and assessing the circumstances that led to the violent outburst.

An Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) student ended her life by jumping from the 20th floor of a residential apartment. The incident took place at Assetz Marq Apartments in Kannamangala, in the Kadugodi Police Station limits, on Wednesday morning, February 12, after her mother scolded her for not concentrating on her studies, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as Avantika Chaurasia, a resident of Kannamangala and a native of Madhya Pradesh. She was studying in Class X at a private school.