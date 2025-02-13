NEHU: Teachers submit memorandum to acting VC; secures assurance for immediate action

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) submitted a memorandum to Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof N Saha today, February 13, highlighting multiple long-pending issues related to faculty welfare and university administration.
Following discussions with the NEHUTA Executive Committee (EC), Prof Saha assured immediate action on most of the demands.
Appointment of a regular dean for the School of Social Sciences – NEHUTA urged the appointment of a regular dean instead of an interim arrangement, advocating for a fair selection process based on seniority.
Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions – The association demanded an expedited process for faculty promotions, citing delays that have led to many teachers retiring without receiving their due advancements.
Revival of the Guest House Management Committee – NEHUTA insisted on reconstituting the committee with a professor as chairperson to ensure transparent administration.
Reconstitution of the Building and Transport Committees – The teachers' body raised concerns over transparency and governance, requesting that senior professors, rather than administrative officials, head these committees.
Repair and maintenance of faculty quarters – Complaints regarding neglected faculty housing prompted NEHUTA to push for urgent inspections and repairs.
Retendering of construction works at Tura campus – The association flagged procedural irregularities in awarding contracts and demanded adherence to General Financial Rules.
Removal of campus in-charge at Tura – Citing violations in the tendering process, NEHUTA sought the immediate removal of Prof S Gurudev from the post.
Regular executive council meetings – The memorandum emphasised that stalled meetings had hindered crucial university operations, urging immediate resumption.
Appointment of Director, ICSSR-NERC – With the term of the current director having ended, NEHUTA called for the immediate appointment of a qualified professor.
Following the meeting, NEHUTA described the discussions as “fruitful,” stating that the acting VC had agreed to take immediate action on most of their demands.