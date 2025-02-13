NEHU: Teachers submit memorandum to acting VC; secures assurance for immediate action

The North-Eastern Hill University Teachers' Association (NEHUTA) submitted a memorandum to Acting Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof N Saha today, February 13, highlighting multiple long-pending issues related to faculty welfare and university administration.

Following discussions with the NEHUTA Executive Committee (EC), Prof Saha assured immediate action on most of the demands.

Key issues raised by NEHUTA:

Appointment of a regular dean for the School of Social Sciences – NEHUTA urged the appointment of a regular dean instead of an interim arrangement, advocating for a fair selection process based on seniority. Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions – The association demanded an expedited process for faculty promotions, citing delays that have led to many teachers retiring without receiving their due advancements. Revival of the Guest House Management Committee – NEHUTA insisted on reconstituting the committee with a professor as chairperson to ensure transparent administration. Reconstitution of the Building and Transport Committees – The teachers' body raised concerns over transparency and governance, requesting that senior professors, rather than administrative officials, head these committees. Repair and maintenance of faculty quarters – Complaints regarding neglected faculty housing prompted NEHUTA to push for urgent inspections and repairs. Retendering of construction works at Tura campus – The association flagged procedural irregularities in awarding contracts and demanded adherence to General Financial Rules. Removal of campus in-charge at Tura – Citing violations in the tendering process, NEHUTA sought the immediate removal of Prof S Gurudev from the post. Regular executive council meetings – The memorandum emphasised that stalled meetings had hindered crucial university operations, urging immediate resumption. Appointment of Director, ICSSR-NERC – With the term of the current director having ended, NEHUTA called for the immediate appointment of a qualified professor.

Following the meeting, NEHUTA described the discussions as “fruitful,” stating that the acting VC had agreed to take immediate action on most of their demands.