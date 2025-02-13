MP: Six-year-old kidnapped on his way to school; mother blinded by chilli powder

A six-year-old boy was abducted in broad daylight on Thursday morning, February 13, in CP Colony, Gwalior, sending shockwaves through the community. The incident occurred around 8.30 am under the Murar police station limits and was captured on CCTV, according to a report by Times of India.

The child was on his way to school with his mother when two bike-borne assailants attacked.

The kidnappers threw chilli powder into the mother’s eyes, temporarily blinding her, before forcibly taking the boy. Despite her desperate struggle to hold onto her son, she fell to the ground as the abductors sped away, reports said.

The victim’s father, Rahul Gupta, a wholesale trader dealing in jaggery and sugar in Sadar Bazar, rushed to the police station to report the kidnapping.

Senior police officials swiftly launched an investigation.

"Preliminary findings suggest a kidnapping for ransom. Efforts are underway to rescue the child," Gwalior SP Dharamveer Yadav told TOI.

Outraged by the incident, local traders called for a market shutdown, demanding swift action.

Meanwhile, authorities are analysing CCTV footage and have deployed multiple teams to trace the suspects. Police have also set up checkpoints across the district to track the bike used in the crime.

The brazen abduction has heightened security concerns in the area. Investigations are ongoing.