Kerala: Five nursing students arrested for brutal ragging at government college hostel; video surfaces

Shocking footage of brutal ragging at a Government Nursing College hostel in Kottayam, Kerala, surfaced on Thursday, February 13, exposing the harrowing ordeal inflicted on junior students by their seniors.

The disturbing video, which led to police action, showed a first-year student being stripped, tied to a cot, and subjected to horrifying acts of physical abuse, according to a report by PTI.

According to police sources, the senior students placed dumbbells on the victim’s private parts, poured facial cream into his mouth, and repeatedly pierced his body with a compass while mocking his pain.

The footage captured the accused counting aloud as they pierced different parts of his body, taunting him with insults.

The abuse took place in the boys' hostel, targeting first-year students, police said. A third-year student, who also held a position in a nursing student organisation, was among those arrested.

Investigation ongoing…

Five third-year students — Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeev (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21) — were arrested on Wednesday, February 12, for their involvement in the ragging incident.

Authorities revealed that the abuse had been ongoing since November last year. Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed stated that investigators are working to determine if more students were subjected to similar treatment.

"The case was registered based on a complaint from one student, but we will be recording statements from others to see if there are more victims," he told PTI.

The investigation will also examine whether there were any lapses on the part of the college administration in preventing or addressing the incidents.

The accused have been charged under the Prohibition of Ragging Act and booked under Sections 118(1), 308(2), 351(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Beyond physical abuse, the complaint also alleged that senior students regularly extorted money from juniors on Sundays to buy alcohol.

On November 16, a first-year student was reportedly forced to transfer Rs 300 via Google Pay and hand over Rs 500 in cash under threats. Police confirmed that the extorted money was used to purchase alcohol.

College response

The college administration stated that affected students had not initially informed hostel officials, faculty members, or parents about the abuse. However, after receiving the complaint, authorities acted swiftly.

Following an internal inquiry that confirmed the allegations, the case was handed over to the police.

College officials confirmed that the accused students have been suspended.