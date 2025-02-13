Karnataka High Court affirms right of Kerala nurses to practice in any state

In a recent judgment, the Karnataka High Court ruled in favour of two nurses from Kerala, emphasising that no law restricts individuals to work solely in the state where they received their education. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

The court's decision underscores the constitutional right to practice one's profession across state boundaries within India.



The case involved two women who had completed their nursing education in Kerala and sought employment opportunities in Karnataka. They faced challenges owing to objections raised about their qualifications being obtained outside Karnataka. The petitioners contended that such objections were baseless and infringed upon their right to work in any part of the country.



The high court, after reviewing the arguments, concluded that there is no legal provision that confines professionals to work only in the state of their education. The court stated, "The Constitution of India guarantees the freedom to practice any profession, or to carry on any occupation, trade, or business throughout the territory of India."



This ruling has significant implications for professionals across various fields, reaffirming their right to seek employment opportunities beyond the state where they were educated. It also sets a precedent against any unwarranted restrictions imposed by state authorities on the grounds of educational origin.



Legal experts have lauded the judgment, noting that it reinforces the unity and integrity of the nation by allowing the free movement of professionals. They argue that such decisions are crucial in promoting a cohesive national workforce and preventing parochial biases.



The Karnataka High Court's decision serves as a reminder of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, ensuring that individuals are not unjustly hindered in their professional pursuits owing to regional barriers. This judgment is expected to influence future cases where professionals face similar challenges in different states.