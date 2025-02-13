Jharkhand: 12 girls from Maoist hotbed Khunti excel in JEE Main

In a remarkable feat, 18 girls from the Maoist hotbed Khunti have created history by clearing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2025, the results of which were declared on Tuesday evening, February 11.

This is for the first time that so many girls studying in a Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) school in the state have passed the prestigious national level exam JEE Main, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Under the Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach campaign run by the District Administration Khunti, students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Kalamati in Khunti have succeeded in the prestigious national level exam JEE Main 2025. District Administration has lauded the achievement of these girls.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lokesh Mishra congratulated the girls s and wished them a bright future. "This is a proud moment for our district. These 18 female students have proved that despite the limitations of resources, if proper guidance and support are provided, then even girls in rural areas can perform excellently in national-level competitive examinations. This achievement is not only the result of the hard work of the girl students but also confirms the continuous efforts made by the teachers and the district administration under the Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach Abhiyan," said the Deputy Commissioner.

The district administration will continue to strive for the overall support of the students in the same way in the future also, he added.

Under the Sampoorna Shiksha Kavach Abhiyan, the girl students were provided guidance through 24×7 digital education support, personal guidance, and model test series.

This innovative initiative not only led to success in the JEE Main exam, but it will also inspire the girl students to get admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other prestigious institutions in the future.

The Khunti district administration sees this success as a revolutionary change in the field of rural education and is determined to provide similar support to the girl students in the future.

Interestingly, 23 female students of the same school had appeared for the JEE Mains 2024 examination, out of which 22 students successfully qualified for the examination. Ten girls preparing for engineering under the Sapno Ki Udaan programme of the same school had also qualified for JEE Mains 2023.

Notably, addressing the pertinent issues of low female literacy and even lower inclination of young girls towards science in the aspirational district, Khunti, the District Administration launched the Sapno Ki Udaan programme at Kalamati Centre of KGBV in Khunti in October 2021, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Through Sapno ki Udaan programme, an effort is being made to ensure a strong education system for girl students in the district, under which, online/offline coaching is being provided to girl students of Class XI and XII at KGBRV in Khunti for Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics so that they can qualify engineering and medical examinations.