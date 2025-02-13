JEE Main: 105 DAV Chandrasekharpur students qualified with more than 90 percentile

As many as 105 students of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, have been enlisted in the qualifiers list of the National Testing Agency (NTA)-conducted Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main ( Session 1) results published recently, stated a press release from the school.

Notably, 12 students of the school scored 99 and above percentile, 22 scored more than 98 percentile, 34 secured above 97 percentile, 55 with more than the 95 percentile, 105 scored more than the 90 Percentile.

Sibasis Panda with 99.95 percentile, Sriman Bishnu P Satpathy with 99.87 percentile and Gaurav Maharana with 99.86 percentile bagged the first three positions in the school.

Moreover, many students of the school-managed Super40 have been enlisted with remarkable percentile in the list.

Like previous years, this year, too, the students of the school have yielded phenomenal results in the dignified national examination.

The school authorities congratulated the successful students, their parents and mentors for the remarkable results and wished them luck for the next venture, stated the press release from the institute.

A total of 12.58 lakh candidates appeared for this edition of the engineering entrance exam, which serves as the gateway to top engineering institutions in the country.