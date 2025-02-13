Jabalpur medical college under fire after video shows contaminated water used for cooking

A shocking revelation from Jabalpur's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College has sparked outrage after a video surfaced showing kitchen staff using water from a toilet tap for cooking, as stated in a report by NDTV.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, has raised serious concerns about hygiene and food safety standards at the government-run medical institution.



The video, allegedly recorded within the medical college premises, shows workers filling water containers from a tap inside a washroom before using it in the kitchen. The incident has triggered widespread criticism, with many questioning the lack of basic sanitation protocols in a place meant to care for patients.



Authorities have since launched an investigation into the matter. "We have taken cognisance of the video and are conducting a thorough inquiry. Strict action will be taken against those responsible," an official stated.



Public health experts and citizens alike have condemned the negligence, stressing the potential health risks posed by such unhygienic practices. Many have demanded stricter regulations and improved oversight to prevent such lapses in the future.



As the investigation continues, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for better hygiene management at medical facilities, where patient welfare should be the top priority.