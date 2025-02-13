IIT Bombay addresses bias concerns, stops collecting students' caste category data

In response to concerns about potential bias, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced that it will no longer collect category-related data from students in certain institutional processes. This was stated in a report by India Today.

This decision aims to ensure a fair and unbiased academic environment for all students.



Previously, the institute gathered information about students’ caste and category as part of its administrative procedures. However, this practice faced criticism, with concerns raised about whether such data collection could lead to discrimination or reinforce biases within the institution. To address these issues, IIT Bombay has now decided to discontinue the practice in non-essential areas.



While making the announcement, the institute emphasised its commitment to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that every student is treated equally, regardless of their background. The decision has been welcomed by several student groups and activists who had been advocating for a more neutral approach to institutional processes.



A spokesperson from IIT Bombay stated, “The institute remains committed to creating an equitable academic space where students can focus on their education without any apprehensions related to bias.”



This move aligns with broader discussions on how educational institutions can promote inclusivity while balancing the need for data collection in specific contexts, such as scholarships and reservations. As IIT Bombay implements this change, it remains to be seen how other institutions respond to similar concerns raised across the country.