IIT alumnus praises “Elon the Engineer” in LinkedIn post; suggests India to establish its own DOGE

An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay alumnus and former CEO has suggested that India establish its own Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) — a concept inspired by billionaire Elon Musk’s initiative in the United States — aimed at reducing wasteful government spending.

In a LinkedIn post, the tech entrepreneur praised Musk for his efforts in exposing inefficiencies and improving governance, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"The world’s richest man is working for free to keep your government accountable, yet we just criticise," he wrote.

"We all know Elon the engineer—he built SpaceX, Tesla, and is now transforming social media through Twitter. What we don’t often acknowledge is how he is actively improving governance by tackling inefficiencies through initiatives like the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)," the post added.

Advocating for a similar system in India, he argued that a dedicated government efficiency department could significantly enhance resource allocation.

"Imagine if India had its own version of DOGE—a specialised force to audit and optimise public spending. With over 1.4 billion people, even small efficiency improvements could result in massive savings for the country," he added.

Social media reacts

The post sparked a debate online, with users expressing both agreement and skepticism.

"You can’t seriously believe what you just wrote. Elon ‘the engineer’—he can’t even write a line of code. ‘Working for free’? He’s the richest person on Earth," one user commented.

Another, however, supported the idea, "Can’t agree more. We have many genuine technocrat entrepreneurs in the same league as Elon—some of the best minds in the business—who are also eager to contribute towards reforming the system."