Bihar assistant profs recruitment marred by forged experience certificates

The recruitment of assistant professors in Bihar has hit a roadblock due to allegations of forged experience certificates, as stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

This has raised serious concerns about the authenticity of credentials submitted by candidates. The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC), responsible for the recruitment process, is now grappling with these irregularities, with its chairman attributing the issue to the universities themselves.



The problem was discovered after the commission detected discrepancies in several experience certificates submitted by applicants. BSUSC Chairman Rajvardhan Azad stated, "We are not an investigative agency. If universities provide us with fake experience certificates, how are we supposed to verify them? The responsibility lies with the institutions that issue these documents."



The recruitment process, which was expected to bring fresh academic talent into Bihar's universities, is now under scrutiny. Experts believe that the issue highlights a deeper problem within the higher education system — poor regulation and oversight in verifying faculty experience. The controversy has sparked a debate on whether the commission should introduce stricter verification measures to prevent such incidents in the future.



With the hiring process already delayed, candidates who have submitted genuine documents are anxious about further setbacks. The BSUSC is now considering additional verification steps to ensure transparency, but the blame game between the commission and universities continues, leaving the future of many aspirants uncertain.