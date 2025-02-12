"Watched motivational videos of IIT students": Here's what JEE Main topper did to crack the exam

In a recent interview, Sai Manogna Guthikonda, a top scorer in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main examination, discussed the disciplined approach that led to her success. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Unlike many of her peers, Sai made the conscious decision to deactivate her Instagram account to minimise distractions and focus entirely on her studies. She dedicated approximately 12 hours each day to her academic preparation, a commitment that played a significant role in her outstanding performance.



Sai emphasised the importance of a structured study schedule and the elimination of potential distractions. By stepping away from social media, she was able to concentrate more effectively on her goals. Her experience underscores the value of discipline and focus in achieving academic excellence.

“I devoted 12-14 hours every day to my studies including preparation of JEE Main. Constant revising helped me achieve confidence. Sunday was the only day when I used to relax – wake up late, watch motivational videos of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) students who showed life at an IIT, discoveries etc,” she added.



This approach highlights a broader strategy that can be beneficial for students preparing for competitive exams: minimising distractions, adhering to a consistent study routine, and dedicating ample time to understanding and mastering the material.

Sai's story serves as an inspiration for students aiming for success in rigorous academic pursuits.