"This is not an anti-gov't protest": Tirupati veterinary students on strike demanding stipend hike

The indefinite strike by veterinary students at a, has reached its ninth day.

The protesting students are steadfast in their demand for a stipend increase that matches the stipends provided to students in other medical courses, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The students addressing the media on Tuesday, February 11, at university premises highlighted their key demand for a stipend increase.

They stated that their stipend has not been revised in the past 13 years. They recalled that during a 28-day strike in 2022, during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime, the then Minister of Animal Husbandry, Seediri Appalaraju, had assured an immediate increase, but no action has been taken to date.

SVVU Dean Dr Veerabrahmaiah, Registrar Dr Srilatha, Controller of Examinations Dr Changal Rayal, Director of Extension Dr Shobhamani, and Associate Director Dr Jagapati Ramayya visited the student's protest point.

They urged the students to return to classes and call off the strike.

However, the students firmly refused to end the strike until their stipend is increased to match the stipends of other medical students.

The students expressed hope that the current government, which has introduced many beneficial schemes for students, will make a fair decision regarding their rightful stipend increase, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Our demand is simply to secure our right. This is not an anti-government protest. We will only end our strike when our stipend is increased, just as it has been for other medical courses," the students stated clearly.