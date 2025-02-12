Krishnagiri schoolgirl seen wearing thaali; five booked under child marriage act

A schoolgirl wearing a thaali (sacred wedding chain) to class led to the arrest of five individuals under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in the Krishnagiri district. This was stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



According to sources, teachers at the government school noticed the student wearing a thaali and informed child protection authorities. Upon inquiry, officials discovered that the girl had allegedly been married off at a young age, prompting legal action. Sources added that the girl had informed her friends that she was to get new clothes for a festival.

“Last week, she told her friends that she would buy a new dress for a festival and would return to school. But on Monday she came in uniform wearing a thaali. When her friends enquired, she revealed that she had got married,” the source said, adding that the marriage was conducted in darkness in front of the temple.



Officials from the district child protection unit, in coordination with the police, launched an investigation and registered a case under relevant sections of the law. Five individuals, including family members, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the child marriage.



A senior police officer stated, "We have taken necessary action as per the law, and further investigation is underway."



Child marriage remains a significant concern in several parts of Tamil Nadu, despite strict laws prohibiting the practice. Authorities continue to emphasise the importance of education and awareness to curb such incidents.



The girl is now under the care of child welfare officials, who are assessing her situation and determining the necessary steps for her well-being.