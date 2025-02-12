Kerala police arrest five for brutal ragging of juniors at Kottayam Nursing College

In a shocking incident, Kerala police have arrested five individuals in connection with the brutal ragging of junior students at a nursing college in Kottayam. This was stated in a report by South First.

The case has sparked widespread concern, shedding light on the persistent issue of ragging in educational institutions.



According to authorities, the arrested individuals were senior students who subjected their juniors to extreme physical and mental abuse. Reports suggest that the victims endured severe harassment, leading to both physical injuries and emotional trauma. The police acted swiftly following complaints from affected students, ensuring that those responsible were brought to justice.



Officials have reiterated their commitment to enforcing anti-ragging laws and ensuring student safety. "Such incidents will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against the accused," said an officer involved in the investigation.



The incident has once again raised questions about the effectiveness of anti-ragging measures in colleges. Despite strict laws and awareness campaigns, cases of ragging continue to surface, causing distress among students and parents alike.



Authorities have urged students facing any form of harassment to come forward without fear. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may follow as the police delve deeper into the case.