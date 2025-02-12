Hassan: Nursing students quarrel with each other; create panic among residents

Police have arrested four students of a private nursing college for creating panic among people attacking each other's in daylight on Shankaramutt road in Hassan in Karnataka on Tuesday, Febryary 11.

The police informed that the nursing students quarreled with each other over silly reasons. The gang also allegedly damaged the two-wheelers parked on either side of the road, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said that the police released the students after warning and taking an apology letter.

Uproar over metro fare hike continues

Public uproar over the steep hike in Metro fares escalated on Monday, February 10, with representatives of different organisations meeting the Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Maheshwar Rao, requesting a rollback of the move, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) District Secretary Kalyan Kumar and president Apurva submitted a memorandum in person to the MD at the BMRCL office. It said, "Of the daily average of 7 lakh commuters, 30% are students. Hiking the fare is a big blow to the public and students in particular. The whole idea of Metro was to decongest traffic on the streets but such a hike will defeat the move."