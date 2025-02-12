"Fascist repression": JNU Students’ Union extends support to Jamia protests against varsity's actions

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has issued a statement expressing solidarity with the protesting students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), condemning what it describes as an “attack on campus democracy and student dissent” by the JMI administration.

The protests at JMI erupted in response to disciplinary actions taken against students, including the issuance of show-cause notices and alleged suppression of democratic spaces.

The JNUSU, in its statement, denounced these measures as "fascist repression" and part of a broader attempt to silence student voices.

"This brazen assault on the democratic rights of students is a direct attack on the students and a part of the ruling class's broader agenda to crush dissent and consolidate its anti-people regime.," read the statement issued by JNUSU.

At the centre of the controversy is the Office Memoranda that imposes severe restrictions on student gatherings, with the administration allegedly using these regulations to target those participating in political discussions, exhibitions, and demonstrations.

The JNUSU claimed that since the enforcement of these measures in 2022, independent student activities have been routinely denied, and students have faced administrative intimidation, including threats of expulsion, withheld examination results, and fines.

Additionally, the recent crackdown on poster campaigns and graffiti at JMI, with penalties reportedly reaching Rs 50,000, has further fueled student discontent.

The JNUSU has called these actions "draconian" and accused the university authorities of attempting to erase spaces for political expression.

"The targeting of common students, particularly from marginalised backgrounds, exemplifies the administration's communal, and anti-democratic character," the JNUSU statement alleged.

In light of the disciplinary actions taken against students, including show-cause notices issued to student activists Saurabh and Jyoti, the JNUSU has demanded their immediate withdrawal and an end to what it calls "state-backed persecution" of students engaging in political activism.

JMI students have now launched an indefinite sit-in protest, receiving support from student bodies across institutions. The JNUSU has urged all progressive forces to unite against what it calls the increasing corporatisation of public education and the suppression of student movements.

"Universities must remain spaces for dialogue, debate, and democratic participation. We stand in solidarity with Jamia students in their struggle," the statement concluded.