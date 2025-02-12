Deepika Padukone shares wellness tips with students on Pariksha Pe Charcha

In the latest episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, actor Deepika Padukone emphasized the importance of mental and physical well-being for students preparing for exams, according to a report by NDTV.

Drawing from her personal experiences, she highlighted four key practices: adequate sleep, open expression, proper hydration, and regular meditation.



Deepika stressed the significance of sufficient rest, noting that sleep is crucial for cognitive function and overall health. She encouraged students to ensure they get enough sleep to maintain focus and energy during their studies.



She also advocated for the importance of expressing one's feelings, suggesting that sharing thoughts and emotions can alleviate stress and prevent mental health issues. "It's essential to talk about what's on your mind," she advised.



Hydration was another focal point, with Deepika reminding students to drink ample water throughout the day. Proper hydration supports physical health and can enhance concentration levels.



Lastly, she recommended incorporating meditation into daily routines. Regular meditation can help calm the mind, improve focus, and manage exam-related anxiety.



Deepika's insights aim to provide students with practical strategies for managing exam stress and promoting a balanced approach to their studies. By focusing on these wellness practices, students can enhance their performance and maintain their well-being during the demanding exam period.