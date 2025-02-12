CUET PG 2025 application correction window closes today: Final opportunity for edits

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today, February 12, at 11.50 pm. This was stated in a report by The Telegraph.Candidates who need to amend their submitted application forms can do so by visiting the official website: https://exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.



The NTA has specified particular fields that candidates are permitted to modify during this correction period. These editable fields include:



- Class X/XII or equivalent details

- Graduation information

- Postgraduation (PG) information

- Selection of exam city preferences (all four choices)

- Date of birth

- Gender

- Category

- Sub-category/PwBD status

- Test paper code

- Candidate’s name, father's name, or mother's name (note: only one of these fields can be edited)



Candidates are urged to thoroughly review their application forms and make any necessary corrections within the allotted time frame. This correction window is a one-time opportunity to rectify errors and update information; no further changes will be permitted after the deadline.



The CUET PG 2025 examination is scheduled to take place between March 13 and March 31, 2025. Admit cards will be issued to candidates a few days before the examination date. The NTA will provide detailed information regarding answer keys, recorded responses, and result declarations on the official website in due course.



For any queries or assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in. It is essential to adhere to the specified deadlines and ensure that all application details are accurate to avoid any discrepancies during the examination process.