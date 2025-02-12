Clash with security erupts at Jamia protest; administration orders eviction

The student protest at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) against alleged administrative repression has become tense following a recent clash with security guards and the issuance of a new notice ordering students to vacate the protest site.

On the evening of February 11, Tuesday, tensions escalated as a heavy security presence was observed at the protest site, with guards, both male and female, carrying lathis. Students reported that security personnel suddenly shut off all power sources, including streetlights, creating an atmosphere of fear.

According to Atikur, Vice President of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Jamia Unit, this was perceived as an intimidation tactic. In response, students began livestreaming the incident on social media, prompting the guards to step back while continuing to monitor the situation closely.

Meanwhile, students were being denied entry into the campus without valid admit cards, despite certain areas, such as reading rooms and campus gates, remaining open.

Earlier that day, a physical conflict had taken place between students and security guards, leading to the suspension of one guard.

Protestors claim that the administration is deliberately provoking such incidents to justify shutting down the protest entirely. Suspicion grew when reports emerged of groups clashing near Gate No 8, an uncommon occurrence at JMI leading students to believe that unrest was being orchestrated to discredit and discontinue the demonstration.

Amid the growing tension, the university administration issued a fresh notice on February 11, ordering students to vacate the Central Canteen area immediately. The sit-in was termed an "illegal occupation" that disrupted academic activities, and the Chief Proctor’s Office warned of disciplinary action if students failed to comply.

The administration is resorting to increasingly aggressive security measures, including heightened surveillance and a stronger guard presence.

“The university’s newly appointed security advisor is a former Delhi Police officer involved in the 2019 police crackdown on Jamia students during the anti-CAA protests,” Atikur claimed. Many guards stationed at the protest site are contractual workers, whom students believe are under pressure from the administration to carry out repressive actions.

Despite student calls for dialogue, the administration has yet to engage with protestors in any meaningful negotiation. Protestors continue to demand the withdrawal of disciplinary actions against students, an end to restrictive campus policies, and assurances of free expression and peaceful assembly.

However, with tensions escalating and administrative responses growing more stringent, the path forward remains uncertain.