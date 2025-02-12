CBSE Board Exams 2025: Essential FAQs on word limits, theory, practical assessments for Classes X, XII

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to commence the 2025 board examinations for Classes X and XII on February 15, as stated in a report by The Mint.To alleviate exam-related stress and aid in effective preparation, CBSE has released a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions (FAQs) addressing key concerns.



1. Inclusion of pre-board examination marks in final board results

CBSE clarifies that marks obtained in pre-board examinations are not factored into the final board examination scores. The board states, "No, the marks obtained in the pre-board examination are not added or included in the Board examination marks."



2. Adherence to word Limits in examination responses

Students are told to follow the word limits for questions, as exceeding them does not give them more advantage. CBSE emphasises that concise and relevant answers are evaluated more favourably.



3. Protocols for practical examinations and internal assessments

CBSE has issued specific guidelines for the conduct of practical exams and internal assessments. Schools are instructed to follow the standard operating procedures meticulously and ensure timely uploading of marks on the official CBSE website.



4. Availability of admit cards for board examinations

Admit cards for the board examinations have been released on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. Schools can download these by logging into the portal via the official CBSE website.



5. Recent changes in examination formats

Starting in 2024-25, CBSE has revised the examination format for Classes XI and XII. The new format emphasises application-based questions rather than traditional long-form answers.



For a detailed understanding of these updates and to access the complete list of FAQs, students and educators are encouraged to visit the official CBSE website. Staying informed about these guidelines is crucial for effective preparation and successful performance in the upcoming examinations.