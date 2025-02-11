Union Budget 2025 and bridging the digital education divide in rural areas

A

A child’s potential shouldn’t be limited by geography. We need to break digital barriers by investing in scalable infrastructure. A national platform for Indian language Small Language Models (SLMs) and Large Language Models (LLMs) across eight to ten languages will make digital learning accessible to millions.

Connectivity remains a major hurdle — satellite-based internet services through partnerships with SpaceX’s Starlink or Amazon’s Kuiper can revolutionize access in the remotest villages.

Finally, a Digital Classroom initiative, co-created with state governments and corporates, can equip every school with basic tech — TVs, desktops, UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply), cameras, and mics — ensuring no child is left behind. These steps can bridge the divide, not just in education but in opportunities.