Retired teacher's 24-year fight for Right to Die with dignity nears fruition in Karnataka

In Davanagere, Karnataka, 85-year-old retired government schoolteacher HB Karibasamma stands on the brink of becoming the state's first individual to exercise the right to die with dignity. This was stated in a report by The Times of India.

Following the state government's issuance of a circular on January 30, granting terminally ill patients this right, Karibasamma eagerly anticipates completing the necessary formalities to fulfil her long-held wish.



Karibasamma's journey has been marked by unwavering determination. She endured a slipped disc for over three decades and was recently diagnosed with cancer. Despite her declining health, she dedicated the past 24 years to advocating for the right to die with dignity in India, penning letters to the chief minister, prime minister, president, and even the Supreme Court.



Although the Supreme Court legalised passive euthanasia in 2018, it is only now that Karnataka has moved to implement the right to die with dignity. State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao clarified that this decision should not be confused with euthanasia and "is applicable only to those who are on life-support and non-responding to life-sustaining treatment."



"Many are on the list, waiting to avail this right, but I wish to be the first [in Karnataka]," Karibasamma stated.



Currently residing in an old-age home in Davanagere with her husband, Karibasamma's pursuit of this right has come at a significant personal cost. She lost her property, finances, and relationships but remained steadfast in her belief that those suffering from terminal illnesses deserve a dignified death.



Choosing to live in a care home for the past 20 years, Karibasamma distanced herself from material wealth, donating her remaining savings of Rs 6 lakh to the welfare of Border Security Force personnel.



Childless, Karibasamma noted that her fight for the right to die with dignity alienated her from her relatives. "The number of elderly people suffering from terminal illnesses in the country is large. Like me, they are suffering without the opportunity to die with dignity. When I started the fight, seeking implementation of this law, everyone was shocked. My family members and relatives gradually distanced themselves," she said.

As Karnataka prepares to implement this right, Karibasamma's decades-long struggle highlights the profound personal sacrifices made in the pursuit of a dignified end for those enduring terminal illnesses.