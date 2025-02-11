Raichur: RIMS medical student goes missing, police complaint launched

Dr Bhagyalakshmi, an MS student from Kalaburagi, has gone missing from Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Medical College in Raichur since Sunday, February 9.

The student had taken up postgraduate (PG) studies at RIMS Medical College 15 days ago. She went missing after she said she was going to a friend's house. Her parents, who were worried after their daughter's phone switched off, lodged a complaint at the police station, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of Market Yard Police Station, Raichur.

In more news...

The public uproar over the steep hike in Metro fares escalated on Monday, February 10, with representatives of different organisations meeting the Managing Director of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), Maheshwar Rao, with a request for a rollback of the move.

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) District Secretary Kalyan Kumar and President Apurva submitted a memorandum in person to the MD at the BMRCL office, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

It said, "Of the daily average of 7 lakh commuters, 30% are students. Hiking the fare is a big blow to the public and students in particular. The whole idea of Metro was to decongest the traffic on the streets but such a hike will defeat the move."