NV University VC Professor KL Srivastava suspended over financial irregularities

Jai Narain Vyas University (JNVU) Vice-Chancellor, Professor KL Srivastava, has been suspended by the Rajasthan government amid allegations of financial mismanagement and administrative lapses. This was stated in a report by Zee News.

The state’s Higher Education Department issued an official order confirming his suspension, following an inquiry into the allegations.



According to sources, Prof Srivastava was accused of misusing university funds and neglecting key administrative duties. After conducting a thorough investigation, the inquiry committee found substantial evidence supporting these claims.

Furthermore, the committee’s report highlighted irregularities in financial transactions and decisions taken during his tenure that allegedly violated university norms.



The state government’s decision to suspend Prof Srivastava underscores its commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in higher education institutions. Officials stated that during his suspension, he would require special permission from the Higher Education Department to leave the university headquarters.



Alongaide this, the government is expected to appoint an interim vice-chancellor to ensure the smooth operation of the university’s administrative and academic functions. The case has sparked discussions within academic circles about the need for stricter oversight in university governance.



Furthermore, students and faculty members are awaiting further developments, as authorities continue their investigation into the matter.