NTA confirms: No re-evaluation for JEE Mains 2025 results

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares to announce the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 Session 1, candidates are reminded that the agency does not permit re-evaluation or re-checking of scores once released. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

The NTA's official information bulletin clearly states, “There shall be no re-evaluation/re-checking of the result. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained.”



The upcoming results will be based on the final answer key, which was published on February 10, 2025. This final key was formulated after subject experts reviewed challenges submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key.

Notably, in the final answer key, the NTA has dropped 12 questions from various shifts of JEE Main Session 1, Paper 1. As per NTA's policy, when a question is dropped, full marks for that question are awarded to all candidates.



The JEE Main Session 1 Paper 1 (BE/BTech) examinations were conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, while Paper 2 (BArch/BPlanning) took place on January 30. Candidates awaiting their results should be aware that the scores, once declared, are final and binding.

Therefore, it's crucial to ensure all details are accurate during the examination and answer key challenge phases, as no further modifications will be considered after the results are declared.



For those looking to access their results upon release, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 scorecard link available on the homepage.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. View the JEE Mains 2025 Session 1 results displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.



For more detailed information and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website.