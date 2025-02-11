MPPSC prelims admit card 2025: Steps to download for February 16 state service exam

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) is set to release the admit cards for the State Service Examination (SSE) prelims on February 11, 2025. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Candidates can access their hall tickets by visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The preliminary examination is scheduled for February 16, 2025.



To download the admit card, follow these steps:

1. Navigate to the official MPPSC website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. Click on the 'Admit Card' section.

3. Select the link for the State Service Examination 2025 admit card.

4. Enter your application number and date of birth.

5. Submit the details to view and download your admit card.



Candidates need to verify all the information on the admit card, including their name, photograph, examination centre, and timings. In case of any discrepancies.

Important details to check on the admit card

Candidates must carefully verify all details on their admit card, including:



- Name and personal details

- Examination date and timing

- Exam centre details

- Instructions for the exam day



If there are any discrepancies, candidates should immediately contact the MPPSC helpline or email the commission for rectification.



Exam day guidelines

On the exam day, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof such as an Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, or driving license. It is recommended that they reach the examination centre at least an hour before the reporting time to avoid last-minute issues.



The MPPSC State Service Examination is a highly competitive exam conducted annually for recruitment into various administrative positions in Madhya Pradesh. The selection process consists of three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and Interview. The prelims serve as a screening test, and only shortlisted candidates will proceed to the next stage.



For further updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.