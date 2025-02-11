Meta begins ‘performance-based’ layoffs; employees with positive performance ratings also dismissed

Meta Platforms, on Monday, February 10, began terminating employees deemed "low-performing," notifying affected staff via email as it reshapes its workforce to stay competitive in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

According to a Bloomberg News report, the layoffs come with severance packages for US-based employees, which include 16 weeks of base pay, plus an additional two weeks for each year of service.

Reports suggest that several employees who had received positive mid-year performance ratings were unexpectedly dismissed.

Many were downgraded to a “Meets Most” rating in year-end reviews from a previous “At or Above Expectations” rating, making them eligible for the cuts, said a report by CNBC-TV18.

Among those affected was Kaila Curry, a Content Manager at Meta’s San Francisco office, according to her LinkedIn profile. She had received an "Exceeds Expectations" rating in her mid-year review but was still laid off.

In a LinkedIn post, she expressed her frustration, stating, “I was placed on a project that multiple managers admitted had me ‘not set up for success.’ I frequently asked for feedback and was always told I was doing a good job. I was never placed on a PIP (Performance Improvement Plan), never given corrective feedback, and never properly mentored or provided clear expectations.”

Another impacted employee, Brittney Ball, who had worked at Meta for five years, also confirmed her dismissal on LinkedIn.

Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously indicated in mid-January that the company would be laying off about 5 per cent of its workforce — approximately 3,600 employees — focusing on those who were “not meeting expectations,” Bloomberg News first reported.

US-based employees were notified on February 10, while international staff are expected to receive notifications later.

In a message to managers, Zuckerberg emphasised that the layoffs were aimed at creating space for hiring top-tier talent, particularly in Artificial Intelligence (AI). Meta has consistently cut jobs in recent years as part of an ongoing efficiency drive. The company previously laid off thousands of employees in 2022 and 2023.