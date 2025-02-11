Maha Kumbh Mela: JNU scholar and UN researcher takes vows of renunciation to become Naga Sanyasi

Dr Ramesh Pandrinath Gaikwad, once a noted scholar in International Relations from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), has now embraced the path of renunciation.

Now known as Shri Raman Guru Maunagiri, he was recently initiated as an International Mahamandaleshwar at the Mahakumbh Mela, marking his transition from academic research to spiritual leadership, said a report by Money Control.

Journey from JNU to Maha Kumbh

Before taking vows of renunciation, Dr Gaikwad was a respected voice in international policy and peace studies.

His contributions to American Grand Strategy and various research papers for American Geographers earned him recognition in academic circles. He also had the opportunity to work at the United Nations (UN) Headquarters in the United States, engaging in global policymaking.

Despite his academic achievements, Maunagiri Ji Maharaj’s spiritual leanings can be traced back to his early years, added Money Control.

Inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s teachings, he first encountered monastic traditions during a visit to Sant Janardan Swami Ashram in Nashik while still in school. This exposure planted the seeds of renunciation, which continued to grow alongside his academic pursuits.

Even with promising career prospects in international organisations and academia, he felt a deeper calling. Choosing to walk away from material life, he took initiation as a Naga Sanyasi under the Panchadashnam Juna Akhada.

His formal certification will take place in Kashi, further solidifying his place in monastic traditions.

Now recognised as an International Mahamandaleshwar, Maunagiri Ji Maharaj has decided to settle in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik. His focus will be on gau seva (cow service) and supporting the underprivileged, embodying the principles of selfless service and renunciation.