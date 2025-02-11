JEE Main 2025 Session 1 results expected today; final answer key released

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1 on its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, as stated in a report by Shiksha.

With this release, candidates can anticipate the announcement of the Session 1 results today, February 11, 2025. The official result date is February 12, 2025; however, the early release of the final answer key suggests that results may be available sooner.

To access their results, candidates should visit the official website and log in using their application number and date of birth.

The scorecard will display normalised percentile scores for Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with the aggregate percentile score. It's advisable to download and print the scorecard for future reference, as it will be required during the counselling and admission processes.

The NTA has also released the revised final answer key for JEE Main 2025 Session 1. In this updated version, 12 questions have been dropped, and candidates will receive full marks for these questions.



The expected cutoff scores for JEE Main 2025 are as follows:

- General (CRL): 100.0000000 to 92.3362181

- OBC-NCL: 92.2312696 to 78.6457881

- SC: 92.2312696 to 62.0923182

- ST: 92.2312696 to 47.6975840

- UR-PwD: 92.2041331 to 0.0015700



Candidates who meet or exceed these cutoff scores will be eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam, which is the next step for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

Admission to other top engineering institutes, such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs), will be based on the All India Rank in JEE Main 2025.



The NTA is also expected to release a list of toppers along with the results.