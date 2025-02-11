JEE Main 2025 results: Candidates encounter 'Error 500' on official website; steps to access scorecards

As of February 11, 2025, candidates attempting to access their JEE Main 2025 results on the official website, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/, are encountering an "Error 500: Internal Server Error." This was stated in a report by Financial Express.

This technical issue has led to confusion and frustration among aspirants eager to view their performance.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of this error or provided a timeline for its resolution. In the meantime, candidates are advised to remain patient and avoid multiple login attempts, as this could potentially exacerbate server issues.



Once the website is operational, candidates can follow these steps to access their JEE Main 2025 scorecards:

1. Visit the official JEE Main website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

2. Click on the link labelled "JEE Main 2025 Result."

3. Enter your application number and date of birth in the designated fields.

4. Submit the information to view and download your scorecard.



If the official website continues to experience technical difficulties, candidates are encouraged to monitor official NTA communications for updates.

Additionally, it's advisable to keep personal login credentials secure and avoid sharing them on unofficial platforms.



Technical glitches during result announcements can cause significant anxiety among students. It's important to stay informed through official channels and await further instructions from the NTA. Patience and caution are essential during this period to ensure the security of personal information and the accuracy of result retrieval.



For further assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline or refer to the official JEE Main 2025 information bulletin on the website. Staying updated through official notifications will help them navigate this situation effectively.