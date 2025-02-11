JEE Main 2025: One girl candidate among 14 toppers; Rajasthan students have most number of perfect scores

Out of the 14 students who secured a perfect score in the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025, there was one female candidate to make the list, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced today, Tuesday, February 11.

The highest number of top scorers come from Rajasthan, with five students from the state achieving a 100 NTA score.

A total of 12.58 lakh candidates appeared for this edition of the engineering entrance exam, which serves as the gateway to top engineering institutions in the country. Among the perfect scorers, 12 belong to the general category, while one candidate each comes from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories.

Apart from Rajasthan’s five toppers, two students each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh achieved a perfect score, along with one candidate each from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

How NTA scores are calculated?

NTA officials clarified that the NTA score is not the same as a percentage of marks obtained but a normalised score.

Since the JEE Main exam is conducted in multiple shifts with different difficulty levels, the marks obtained by candidates are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 to ensure fairness in ranking.

The examination was conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and others. Additionally, JEE Main was held in 15 cities outside India, including Dubai, Doha, Kathmandu, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Washington.

What’s next for JEE aspirants?

The second session of JEE Main 2025 is scheduled for April. After both sessions, final rankings will be determined based on candidates’ best NTA scores. Those qualifying in JEE Main will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, the gateway to admissions in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).